China to advance reform of state-owned art troupes

Xinhua) 10:54, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen the reform of its state-owned art troupes to stimulate art creativity, a recent guideline from central authorities said.

The guideline, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, urged state-owned art troupes to strengthen Party leadership and focus on social benefits.

Noting that state-owned art troupes are the backbone forces in developing socialist literature and art, the guideline called for creating more plays themed on realism, patriotism, significant revolution and historical events, young people, and the military.

The guideline also encouraged state-owned art troupes to work with higher education institutions and vocational schools to cultivate more professional talent.

