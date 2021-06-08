Home>>
Xi stresses strong primary-level Party organizations for communities
(Xinhua) 10:07, June 08, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with local people while visiting a residential community in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
XINING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed that strong primary-level Party organizations are needed to provide good services in communities for the public.
Xi made the remarks on Monday afternoon while visiting a residential community during his inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province.
