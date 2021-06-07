World admires victory of people-centered CPC in fighting poverty: Kyrgyz MP

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is people-oriented and the world admires its victory in the fight against poverty, Adyl Zhunus, deputy head of Friendship Group of Kyrgyz Parliament for cooperation with China, has told Xinhua.

