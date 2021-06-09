China's top legislator holds talks with Belarusian parliament leaders

Xinhua) 13:29, June 09, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, and Vladimir Andreichenko, chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, and Vladimir Andreichenko, chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, via video link Tuesday.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He said China and Belarus, as "good friends, good partners, and good brothers," should continue to support each other's core interests and major concerns.

He called on both sides to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation, including vaccine cooperation, and promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road as well as pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Li said both sides should unambiguously support multilateralism and firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system as well as the international order based on international law. The two sides should oppose unilateralism, bullying, interference, sanctions and containment, and jointly safeguard global fairness and justice, he added.

Noting that the long-term friendly exchanges between the NPC and the National Assembly of Belarus has played a significant role in the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries, Li said both sides should organize exchanges between special committees, friendly groups, and representatives through flexible means.

He also said the two sides should timely approve and revise legal documents conducive to the development of bilateral ties to provide legal guarantee for the joint construction of the Belt and Road and cooperation in various fields.

Kochanova and Andreichenko extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, saying Belarus firmly adheres to the one-China policy and opposes all external interference.

The Belarusian parliament is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the NPC and make positive contributions to the Belarus-China comprehensive strategic partnership, they added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)