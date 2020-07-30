Precautions, accessibility highlighted in China's healthcare system reform

China will continue its efforts in deepening reform of the medicine and healthcare system in the second half of the year, and measures to prevent diseases and promote medical service accessibility will be among the key focus, according to government officials.

The General Office of the State Council has issued a circular highlighting the major tasks of the reform for the second half of the year. The circular called for exercising more precautions to prevent diseases, adding that the primary goal is to ensure people's health rather than simply treating diseases.

PRECAUTION AND PREPAREDNESS

The investment earmarked in this year's central budget for the public health sector has doubled from that in last year, said Ou Xiaoli, a senior official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

Financial support will be given to boost the country's capability in public health emergency responses, Ou said.

Efforts will be made to bolster capacities at fever clinics of medical institutions, improve hospital infrastructures and upgrade their equipment and capabilities in infectious disease screening, the official added.

The preparedness and control of major infectious diseases will be further enhanced. Efforts will be made to ensure that each provincial-level region has at least one health center for major infectious disease treatment, which can accommodate critically ill patients and important medical equipment reserves.

MORE BENEFICIAL AND ACCESSIBLE

Problems, including the unbalanced distribution of medical resources and inefficient medical institution management, have long been a focus in China's healthcare system reform.

The core mission of the comprehensive reform of public hospitals is to change the traditional extensive development of the hospitals to improve their quality.

Efforts will be made to improve the efficiency of hospital operations through measures such as information technology and better payment for medical staff, said Liang Wannian, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC).

Liang also stressed channeling more quality medical resources of public hospitals into communities.

The management regarding the purchases of medicines and medical equipment and the supervision on their use will be strengthened, in a bid to further bring down the medicine prices and ensure stable supply, said Wang Hesheng with the NHC.

In the second half of this year, the per capita government subsidies for basic medical insurance for rural and non-working urban residents will be increased by 30 yuan (about 4.3 U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, the mechanism for the financial guarantee of medical treatment during major epidemics will be improved and the management of medical insurance funds will be strengthened.

More preferential policies will be introduced for patients with chronic disease, some targetted groups and those with specific diseases, said Xiong Xianjun, an official with the National Healthcare Security Administration.