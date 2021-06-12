Chinese vice premier stresses improving scientific, technological capability

Xinhua) 10:18, June 12, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the ceremony unveiling new images taken by China's first Mars rover Zhurong in Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday called for continuous efforts to improve scientific and technological capability.

Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a ceremony marking the releasing of the first batch of images taken by the country's first Mars rover Zhurong.

Liu spoke highly of the complete success of the Tianwen-1 mission and noted that the great achievement will go down in history.

Liu called for courage in further sci-tech exploration and efforts in facilitating breakthroughs and major advancements in core technologies for related fields, so as to achieve sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening.

Liu also stressed the need to continuously deepen international exchanges and cooperation, uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity, stick to the principle of peaceful use of outer space and enhance the common well-being of humanity.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)