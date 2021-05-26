Chinese vice premier stresses better services for veterans

Xinhua) 11:19, May 26, 2021

JINAN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday called for more support for retired military personnel and veterans with disabilities and illnesses during an inspection to east China's Shandong Province.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited veteran communities, a veteran service center, and a hospital for veterans during the inspection.

She called for close coordination among various departments of the military and civilian sectors to improve medical services for veterans.

Sun also stressed leveraging veterans' role in telling revolutionary stories to society.

