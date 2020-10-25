Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
Portrait photos of representatives of CPV veterans

(Xinhua)    09:11, October 25, 2020

(PORTRAITS)CHINA-CPV VETERANS-70TH ANNIVERSARY (CN)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows Du Changfa, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Du was born in 1933. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. On Oct. 19, 1950, as requested by the DPRK, CPV forces crossed the Yalu River to aid the DPRK's fight there until a truce was signed in 1953. A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers entered the battlefield. Photographers from Xinhua took portrait photos of about 70 representatives of CPV veterans, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK to fight in the war. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


