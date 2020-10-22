China pays homage to CPV veterans in letter

Chinese authorities have sent a letter to the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans who fought in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) to convey the high regard in which they are held.

The letter, issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, said the victory in the war had safeguarded peace in Asia and the world, consolidated the state power of the newly-founded People's Republic of China and shattered the myth of the invincibility of the U.S. imperialists.

The valor and fortitude of the CPV officers and soldiers had secured a relatively stable and peaceful environment for economic and social development in China, the letter said, adding that they and all those who made contributions in the war have never been forgotten.

The recipients of the letter also include families of the martyrs in the war as well as role models who did outstanding work to support the frontline battles in the war.