Draft law further secures veterans' rights, interests

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on support for veterans has made more specific and detailed provisions to further safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of retired military personnel.

The draft law, which returned for a second reading at the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, stressed that the country needs to strengthen the building of the support system for veterans.

Governments at or above the county level shall make full use of the existing medical and elderly care resources to treat or provide for the veterans who are old and have no family or cannot take care of themselves, said the draft.

Noting that the resettlement of the ex-servicemen shall be open, fair and just, the draft requires that the political and living treatment of the veterans shall be in line with their contributions while in service.

Governments at or above the county level shall set up service centers for veterans and service stations for veterans in villages and towns, subdistricts, rural and urban communities, according to the draft.

The draft law called on service agencies to strengthen contact and communication with veterans.

The draft was first submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for deliberation in June and was later open to public comment.