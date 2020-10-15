Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Draft law further secures veterans' rights, interests

(Xinhua)    10:33, October 15, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on support for veterans has made more specific and detailed provisions to further safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of retired military personnel.

The draft law, which returned for a second reading at the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, stressed that the country needs to strengthen the building of the support system for veterans.

Governments at or above the county level shall make full use of the existing medical and elderly care resources to treat or provide for the veterans who are old and have no family or cannot take care of themselves, said the draft.

Noting that the resettlement of the ex-servicemen shall be open, fair and just, the draft requires that the political and living treatment of the veterans shall be in line with their contributions while in service.

Governments at or above the county level shall set up service centers for veterans and service stations for veterans in villages and towns, subdistricts, rural and urban communities, according to the draft.

The draft law called on service agencies to strengthen contact and communication with veterans.

The draft was first submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for deliberation in June and was later open to public comment.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York