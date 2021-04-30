Chinese vice premier stresses production, supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a local vaccination site, learning about the organization, service and medical security of the inoculation process in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2021. Sun inspected the inoculation and production of the vaccine in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Thursday called for speeding up the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring quality and safety and promoting vaccination among the public to build an immune barrier.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when inspecting the inoculation and production of the vaccine in Beijing.

During the inspection, Sun visited a local vaccination site, learning about the organization, service and medical security of the inoculation process.

Noting that the vaccination campaign is the largest since the founding of New China, with over 50,000 vaccination sites set up across the country and over 240 million doses of vaccine administered, Sun called for efforts to ensure vaccination safety for people and enhance vaccination publicity and education.

Sun also heard a report on the production and supply of vaccines, and learned about the vaccine production operations of relevant enterprises through video links.

She stressed giving priority to the quality and safety of vaccines, calling for efforts to guide enterprises in arranging production in a scientific way and increase and stabilize production.

