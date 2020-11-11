China mulls more employment support for veterans

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A draft law submitted for review to China's top legislature has proposed new employment support measures for veterans.

The draft law on support for veterans was returned to the 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for a third reading on Tuesday.

Updating a provision on a previous version, the draft stipulates that all demobilized service personnel are entitled to free vocational education or skill development training for new jobs. The training will be offered by the local government administering the localities where they are resettled.

According to the draft, enterprises, public institutions, or social organizations that employ demobilized service personnel in line with State requirements will enjoy preferential tax policies in accordance with the law.

The NPC Constitution and Law Committee, which submitted the draft to the session, said in its deliberation report that the draft law has relatively matured after two readings at the legislature, solicitation of comments and relevant revisions. The committee suggested the law be passed at the session.

The legislative session will run through Wednesday when lawmakers will vote on bills on the agenda.