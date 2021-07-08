Chinese vice premier urges eco-conservation in Yellow River basin

Xinhua) 09:32, July 08, 2021

JINAN, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng called for more efforts on ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the leading group on promoting eco-conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting of the group in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.

The meeting played a film on the ecological status quo of the Yellow River basin produced by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and China Media Group, which made unannounced visits to 52 cities and prefectures along the river over a period of almost three months.

Authorities must take a problem-oriented approach in protecting the Yellow River basin and make sure policies of the CPC Central Committee be implemented, Han said.

Environmental violations must be seriously dealt with according to law and offenders must pay the due price, Han said, urging tailored measures to improve mechanisms for better protection efforts.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)