China lists key tasks in medicine, healthcare reform for 2021

Xinhua) 10:01, June 18, 2021

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China will strive to balance medical resources and build up the public health system in 2021, according to the cabinet's new annual plan for further reforming the medicine and healthcare system.

Efforts must be made to accelerate the synergy of reforms relating to medical services, medical insurance and pharmaceuticals, said the document, which was published on the General Office of the State Council's website on Thursday.

The country will carry forward the bulk-buying mechanism to further slash medicine prices in 2021. Its tiered system of medical diagnosis and treatment will be refined and the development of healthcare consortiums will be accelerated, according to the document.

Disease prevention will be emphasized in the building up of China's public health system. The document called for efforts to boost the capabilities for early warning, risk evaluation and on-the-spot epidemiological investigation.

The State Council also made clear which authorities are responsible for each task within the reforms.

