Exhibition on innovative medicines and medical equipment opens in Hainan province

People's Daily Online) 09:39, April 19, 2021

A staff member adjusts an orthopedic surgery robot. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

An exhibition on innovative medicines and medical equipment opened on April 13 in Qionghai city, in south China's Hainan province.

Eighty exhibitors from 16 countries and 36 regions participated in the exhibition held at the Boao Hope City International Exchange Center for Innovative Pharmaceutical Equipment located in the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone.

Of the 810 exhibited items, 441 are yet to be approved for sale in the Chinese mainland market, while 394 made their first debut in the country.

The Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone has established cooperative relations with nearly 80 percent of the top 30 pharmaceutical multinationals in the world. Today, there are 130 new medicines and medical equipment being used in the pilot zone that have yet to enter China’s market on the mainland.

After the event, the Boao Hope City International Exchange Center for Innovative Pharmaceutical Equipment will be used for the exchange and commoditization of scientific research and medical training, linking Qionghai with cities at home and abroad in terms of logistics and flows of personnel, information and capital.

The exhibition will remain open to tourists permanently.

