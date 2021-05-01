Home>>
China to launch pilot program to promote HPV vaccination
(Xinhua) 09:22, May 01, 2021
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China will introduce a pilot program to promote the inoculation of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and improve the rate and quality of cervical cancer screening nationwide this year, according to a health official.
The National Health Commission (NHC) is working to enhance measures for the tertiary prevention of cervical cancer to protect women's health, said NHC official Song Li.
Song said that China implemented a cervical cancer screening program in major national public health services in 2009.
More than 120 million cervical cancer examinations have been conducted free of charge across the nation, Song added.
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition on innovative medicines and medical equipment opens in Hainan province
- China to develop support mechanism for covering outpatient medical bills
- Chinese premier signs decree unveiling revised rule on medical equipment supervision
- Mental disorders forecast chronic physical diseases, premature death: study
- Medical supply companies step up production to ensure medical supply in Shijiazhuang
- China to expand insurance-covered medical service
- Medical workers collect swab samples from people in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah Strip city of Rafah
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.