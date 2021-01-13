Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
China to expand insurance-covered medical service

(Xinhua)    09:41, January 13, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled new regulations, encouraging more medical institutions and retail pharmacies to link up with the country's medical insurance system for reimbursements.

Licensed medical institutions and retail pharmacies that have been in operation for at least three months can apply for a tie-up with the medical insurance scheme, said the National Healthcare Security Administration.

The new regulations, which will go into effect from Feb. 1, have simplified the application requirements, with the aim of expanding the supply of medical resources and providing more quality medical and pharmaceutical services for the public, the administration added.

