Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Mental disorders forecast chronic physical diseases, premature death: study

(Xinhua)    09:25, January 15, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A study by researchers at the University of Michigan (UM) indicates that people who experience psychiatric conditions when they are young are likely to experience excess age-related physical diseases when they are older.

The researchers conducted a nationwide hospital-register study of 2.3 million New Zealanders aged 10 to 60 years at baseline that have been followed across three decades from 1988 to 2018, and collected information about hospital admissions for different mental disorders, such as substance use disorders, psychotic disorders, mood disorders, anxiety disorders and self-harm behavior. In addition, researchers collected information about hospital admissions for different chronic physical diseases, ranging from coronary heart disease to cancer.

Across the 30-year period, individuals with mental disorders were more likely to develop subsequent physical diseases and they also died earlier than people without mental disorders, the study showed. They also experienced more medical hospitalizations, spent more time in hospitals for physical-disease treatment and accumulated more associated health care costs.

And these associations were present across all age groups and in both men and women.

The findings indicate that addressing mental health problems in early life might be a window of opportunity for preventing future physical diseases, the researchers said. They also suggest the importance of joined-up services, or integrated care.

"Our health care system often divides treatment between the brain and the body," said Leah Richmond-Rakerd, UM assistant professor of psychology. "Integrating the two could benefit population health."

The study, posted on UM's website on Wednesday, has been published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York