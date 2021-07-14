Vice premier stresses solid preparations for 4th import expo

Xinhua) July 14, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also head of the organizing committee of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), presides over a meeting of the expo's organizing committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for solid efforts to finalize preparations for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November.

Hu, also head of the organizing committee of the CIIE, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the expo's organizing committee.

The CIIE has been held successfully on three previous occasions and has become an international public good for the world to share, He said.

He stressed solid preparations for key activities during the expo, including the opening ceremony and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

He also underscored monitoring the development of COVID-19, both at home and abroad, and strengthening the firm prevention and control of the pandemic.

All related departments and local authorities should enhance coordination and jointly work for the success of the fourth CIIE, Hu said.

The fourth CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai this year.

