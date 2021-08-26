China's freight firm uses digitization to reduce emissions

Xinhua) 09:51, August 26, 2021

GUIYANG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Manbang Group, China's leading domestic freight service platform, has used digitization to help reduce carbon emissions in transportation.

With the intelligent recommendations of big data, the Manbang Group helps truck drivers find goods quickly and reduces empty-load rates and fuel consumption, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 330,000 tonnes in 2020, the company said.

"We actively fulfill our social responsibilities and obligations by promoting cost reduction, efficiency increases, energy conservation, and emission reduction in the logistics industry," said Xu Qiang, vice president of the Manbang Group.

Carbon emissions by the transport sector account for about 10 percent of the society's total carbon emissions, with 80 percent from the road freight transport, said Tan Xiaoyu, a senior engineer at the planning and research institute of the Ministry of Transport.

"The full application of internet and digital technology in the transportation sector plays an active role in improving the industry efficiency and reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions," Tan said.

The Manbang Group, headquartered in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, serves around one-fifth of the country's truck drivers, with businesses covering more than 300 cities nationwide.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)