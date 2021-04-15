China to boost digitalization of manufacturing

Xinhua) 11:19, April 15, 2021

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's large manufacturing firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.06 million U.S. dollars) will have all introduced digitalization by 2035, said a draft issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday.

By 2025, these firms will basically have achieved digitalization, while leading firms in key industries will basically have achieved intelligent transformation, said the draft on intelligent manufacturing development.

According to the draft, the technology and the market competitiveness of intelligent manufacturing equipment and industrial software will see significant improvement by 2025.

The intelligent manufacturing equipment will meet 70 percent of domestic demand, while the industrial software manufacturing will meet half of domestic demand by 2025, said the draft issued to solicit public opinion.

