China's manufacturing PMI edges up to 51.9 in March

Xinhua) 10:21, March 31, 2021

Workers weld at a workshop of an automobile manufacturing enterprise in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 30, 2020. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 51.9 in March, edging up from 50.6 of February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

