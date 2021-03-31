Home>>
China's manufacturing PMI edges up to 51.9 in March
(Xinhua) 10:21, March 31, 2021
Workers weld at a workshop of an automobile manufacturing enterprise in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 30, 2020. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 51.9 in March, edging up from 50.6 of February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
