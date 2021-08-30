Home>>
China's services trade fair boasts over 4,000 online exhibitors
(Xinhua) 08:37, August 30, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 4,357 enterprises have registered to hold virtual exhibitions at the upcoming China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS), with no offline events planned, the organizers said Sunday.
The number marks a 40 percent increase over last year's event, the organizers told a press conference in Beijing.
The fair's digital platform will allow the exhibitors to showcase products, hold online meetings and ink deals. The platform's online conference services will feature simultaneous interpretation for the convenience of overseas exhibitors, according to the organizers.
The CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 7.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China's service trade fair to highlight digital technologies
- Twenty-nine Fortune Global 500 banking institutions and enterprises to attend China's services trade fair 2021 CIFTIS
- China services trade fair to set up new section
- China's services trade fair to showcase latest hi-tech gadgets
- China's services trade fair CIFTIS attracts 143 financial entities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.