China's services trade fair CIFTIS attracts 143 financial entities

Xinhua) 09:10, August 25, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 143 financial organizations and enterprises will attend the thematic exhibition on financial services of the China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS), according to a media briefing.

The thematic exhibition on financial services of CIFTIS will be held online and offline from Sept. 3 to 7 at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District in Beijing.

The 143 financial entities comprise 59 overseas ones from 18 countries and regions, such as Societe Generale and Bank of Montreal, as well as 84 Chinese ones.

The exhibition will cover an area of more than 17,000 square meters, making it the highest-level, largest-scale and most influential financial exhibition in China, said Wang Ying, deputy head of Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau.

The participants will jointly demonstrate cross-border financial services that are carried out for the Belt and Road Initiative and China's free trade zones, and introduce excellent cases of finance serving the global trade during the exhibition.

The services trade fair will include online financial services exhibition and signing of cooperative deals, according to the event organizer.

