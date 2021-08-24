CIFTIS sets up venue at Shougang Park in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 16:44, August 24, 2021

Workers install the logo of China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) outside the venue at Shougang Park, Shijingshan District in Beijing, capital of China, August 23, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Jiang Qiming)

The China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held in early September in Beijing, capital of China. Apart from the traditional venue of the China National Convention Center, some CIFTIS events will be held in Shougang Park, a new city landmark, once a vacated industrial site in Shijingshan District.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)