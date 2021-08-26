China's services trade fair to showcase latest hi-tech gadgets

Xinhua) 09:16, August 26, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2021 shows a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District in Beijing, capital of China. CIFTIS is a major platform for trade in services in China and has an exhibition area of about 130,000 square meters. The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 7. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- This year's China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will include a forum on technological innovations to boost digitalization and decarbonization, with multiple new gadgets on display.

Innovations during the world's fourth industrial revolution, to be shown at the forum, mainly cover smart manufacturing and production, smart agro-foods, smart energy, and smart circular economies.

Also on display will be a sludge-treatment solution to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the waste disposal chain and high-speed freezing preservation technology, the event organizer said.

This year's fair will include an online financial services exhibition and the signing of cooperative deals.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)