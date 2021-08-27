China services trade fair to set up new section

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will set up a new section for supply chain and business services companies and institutions, a media briefing said.

More than 180 supply chain and business services companies and related institutions will participate in the new exhibition section online or offline, Cai Xiaojun, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, told reporters Thursday.

The China International Fair For Trade in Services will take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 7.

