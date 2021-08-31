Beijing 2022 promotes China-Italy winter sports service trade

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- With about five months to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics opens, Italian entrepreneur Remigio Brunelli sees this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) as a big opportunity to promote winter sports trade cooperation between China and Italy.

"CIFTIS will be the perfect event to grab the attention of Chinese sports lovers about the fascinated winter world," said Brunelli, the managing director of the China branch of Tecnica Group, the leader in footwear and winter sports equipment market.

In recent years, bilateral trade relations between China and Italy have become increasingly close. From January to July 2021, China's imports to Italy increased by 63.2 percent and exports by 27.9 percent year-on-year.

"The growing interest of Chinese consumers in winter sports provides an opportunity for our influence in the Chinese market. We achieve the growth of China's market share," Brunelli admitted.

According to the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, the increasing number of ski resorts and winter sports parks in China provides an opportunity for Italian manufacturers, especially suppliers in the fields of snow sweepers and snow-making systems, to expand their market share.

This year, Tecnica Group China will be with Nordica brand as one of the 22 Italian Brands inside of the Italian pavilion at the CIFTIS.

"We will display our advantageous products. It will be a great experience for all the visitors to taste the flavors of the Italian mountain lifestyle," Brunelli said.

"There are many beautiful mountains in Italy. Whether in snow season or other seasons, mountain vacation in Italy can perfectly combine sports, entertainment and leisure."

Brunelli also expressed his high expectations on the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. "I'm confident that China will be able to show to all the winter fans around the world its skills, competence and passion while organizing an unforgettable Olympic winter edition even in such a difficult COVID-19 pandemic period," he said.

In Brunelli's eyes, Beijing 2022 will even represent a special moment for China and Italy. "2022 will be the China-Italy Tourism and Cultural Year. A great opportunity to combine sport and tourism. Let's explore the true Italian mountain lifestyle," Brunelli said.

The CIFTIS is a major platform for trade in services in China. This year, it will take place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7, with an exhibition area of 130,000 square meters.

Apart from a comprehensive exhibition at the Chinese National Convention Center, this year's CIFTIS will also have a thematic exhibition at the Shougang Park in Shijingshan District.

