Beijing speeds entry of equipment for Games

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:13, August 20, 2021

A photo taken on May 8, 2021 shows the inside of the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]

Beijing has established a speedy green channel service for goods and equipment entering the capital for the 2021 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, with the first batch arriving this week, Beijing Daily reported.

The first inbound shipment consists of special equipment from the Zurich Chamber of Commerce, including stage and conference equipment used by the International Olympic Committee during the recent Tokyo Olympic Games.

The report said the equipment will be used for an IOC meeting during the Winter Games. The gear comprises 1,288 items weighing 10.4 metric tons.

