Meet China's Winter Olympics venues

(People's Daily App) 15:15, August 12, 2021

As the Tokyo Olympics came to an end, people are looking forward to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

In Beijing and Hebei's Zhangjiakou, a total of 39 venues will be used for the Beijing Winter Olympics, including 12 competition venues, 3 training venues and 24 non-competition venues.

It took six years to complete the construction of the permanent facilities of the competition venues and we will show you 12 of them in this video. Click on the video to check it out.

