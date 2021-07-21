Bach encourages Beijing 2022 preparations to "keep going strong"

Xinhua) 16:34, July 21, 2021

TOKYO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach expressed his appreciation toward the progress in Beijing Winter Olympic Games preparations on Wednesday and hoped it can "keep going strong."

"Keep going strong with regard to the preparations," Bach told a delegation from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) at the 138th IOC Session here.

After being informed of the progress in the Games preparations through the BOCOG's demonstration report, Bach reiterated the top priority is to ensure a safe and secure Olympic Games.

"Thank you for having demonstrated the great progress and very satisfactory situation with regard to the technical preparations, the venues, the sustainability and legacy plans, and the engagement of the Chinese people with the winter sports.

"We will continue to work closely together to make these Games, first of all, safe and secure. The same principle will apply and has to be applied for all Olympic Games that the first priority is to have safe and secure Olympic Games," he said.

"We can also make progress on all aspects of this preparation very quickly. In this way, we are preparing what we all want to have. That means a successful Olympic Winter Games in a couple of months from now in Beijing,"

Bach was also impressed by China's vision of engaging 300 million people in winter sports through staging the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"You can imagine what this will mean for winter sports. If you have after this Games, 300 million people more engaged in winter sports, this will make winter sports globally.

"This is a real milestone in the global development of winter sports, which we all should support. It's a great opportunity for winter sports and the sport in general," the German said.

