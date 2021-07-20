Home>>
IOC approves adding "together" into Olympic motto
(Xinhua) 15:09, July 20, 2021
Site of International Olympic Committee's 138th Session in Tokyo on July 20. (Photo courtesy of the IOC)
TOKYO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved adding "together" into the Olympic motto.
The move of adding "together" into the Olympic motto of "faster, higher, stronger" was unanimously approved at the 138th IOC session here on Tuesday.
It was proposed by Thomas Bach after his re-election as the IOC president during the virtual 137th IOC Session in March.
