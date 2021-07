We Are China

Andy Murray attends training session ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:56, July 20, 2021

Andy Murray of Britain attends a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

