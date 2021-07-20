Home>>
Chinese rowing team attend training session ahead of Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 13:59, July 20, 2021
Members of Chinese men's quadruple sculls rowing team attend a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
