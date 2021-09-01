Xi extends condolences over passing of former IOC President Rogge

Xinhua) 08:05, September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach over the passing of former IOC President Jacques Rogge.

In his message, Xi expressed deep condolences over Rogge's passing, and extended sincere sympathies to his relatives.

Rogge was an outstanding leader of the IOC, who dedicated himself to promoting the Olympic Movement and carrying forward the Olympic spirit, and had made positive efforts to advance the healthy development of the Olympic Movement, especially in advocating youth sports, winning praises from people around the world and from the sports community, Xi said.

Noting that Rogge was a good old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said the former IOC president had long cared for and supported the development of China's sports undertaking and of the Olympic Movement during his lifetime, and had made important contributions to the successful hosting of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to the Olympic Movement's important role in social development, and is willing to work together with the IOC as well as the international community to make new and greater contributions to the global development of the Olympic Movement.

