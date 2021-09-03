China to build digital trade demo zones: Xi

Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2021 shows an exterior view of the China National Convention Center, the main venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will build digital trade demonstration zones, President Xi Jinping said Thursday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

