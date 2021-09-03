Home>>
China to set up stock exchange in Beijing: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:57, September 03, 2021
File photo shows the view of the skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Thursday that China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.
China will continue to support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized firms and deepen reforms of the "new third board," Xi said while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.
