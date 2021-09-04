Home>>
Full text: Address by Xi Jinping at the Opening Ceremony of the Plenary Session of the Sixth Eastern Economic Forum
(Xinhua) 09:21, September 04, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on Friday via video link in Beijing.
Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.
