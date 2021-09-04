Xi's remarks on boosting Northeast Asian cooperation amid pandemic

Xinhua) 15:21, September 04, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called for concerted efforts to advance global and regional win-win cooperation as profound changes unfold on the international landscape overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on Friday via video link, Xi urged all parties in Northeast Asia to join hands to tide over the difficult time and plan for common development.

-- The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era boasts strong momentum and broad prospects.

-- The international landscape is going through a profound transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic keeps raging with frequent flare-ups, and the world economy faces a daunting recovery.

-- The COVID-19 pandemic presents both stern challenges and important opportunities for regional cooperation in Northeast Asia. It is only right that all parties ground themselves in regional realities while adopting a global perspective, and join hands to tide over the difficult time and plan for common development.

-- We need to offer each other help to overcome the pandemic challenge. We need to intensify cooperation in vaccine research, development and production, provide more public goods to the international community, firmly reject any politicization of COVID-19 vaccines and origins-tracing, and strive to build a global community of health for all.

-- We need to redouble our efforts to advance mutually beneficial cooperation. We need to deepen the collaboration between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, support the innovative development of the digital economy, jointly tackle global climate change, and promote social and economic development in the region.

-- We need to form synergy to safeguard regional peace and stability. We need to narrow differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchanges, embrace the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work for a harmonious and tranquil homeland for us all.

-- China is ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, advocate trust and harmony, promote win-win cooperation, and march with firm steps toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

