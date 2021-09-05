Xi charts course for services trade, world economic recovery

Xinhua) 09:25, September 05, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the exterior view of the China National Convention Center, a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to his country's services trade and the world's economic recovery and growth.

Addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Thursday night via video link, Xi reaffirmed China's open posture and laid out new measures.

-- China will open up at a higher level, by implementing across the country a negative list for cross-border services trade and by exploring the development of national demonstration zones for the innovative development of trade in services.

-- China will scale up support for the growth of the services sector in the Belt and Road partner countries and share China's technological achievements with the rest of the world.

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2021 shows a 3D cable car developed by Doppelmayr during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

-- China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.

-- China will optimize the rules for the services sector by supporting Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements and in building digital trade demonstration zones.

-- Using peace, development and win-win cooperation as the "golden key," we will be able to address the challenges facing the world economy and international trade and investment, and create a brighter future for all.

