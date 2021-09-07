Xi presents orders to promote military officers to rank of general
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), together with other senior military officials, poses for a group photo with five senior military officers who have been promoted to the rank of general, at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2021. Xi presented certificates of order to them at the ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday presented certificates of order at a ceremony to promote five senior military officers to the rank of general.
The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.
The promoted officers are Commander of the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Wang Haijiang, Commander of the PLA Central Theater Command Lin Xiangyang, Commander of the PLA Navy Dong Jun, Commander of the PLA Air Force Chang Dingqiu, and President of the PLA National Defence University Xu Xueqiang.
Xi extended his congratulations to the officers, who saluted him and the audience.
Xi and other leaders posed for group photos with the promoted officers.
Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, announced the orders of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC vice chairman Zhang Youxia.
