Xi extends congratulations on founding of Int'l Research Center of Big Data for SDGs

Xinhua) 11:33, September 06, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the founding conference of the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)