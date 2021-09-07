Home>>
Xi Jinping revives ancient Silk Road for common prosperity
(Xinhua) 08:33, September 07, 2021
The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping, revives the glory of the ancient silk routes for us to embark on a path leading to friendship, shared development, peace, harmony and a better future.
