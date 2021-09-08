Home>>
BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution held in Xiamen
(Xinhua) 08:43, September 08, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2021 shows the inauguration ceremony of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
