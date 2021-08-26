Village in SE China marches toward prosperity by tapping into tourism resources

People's Daily Online) 16:17, August 26, 2021

By taking advantage of its tourism resources, Chuxi village in southeast China’s Fujian province is striding towards prosperity. It receives about 300,000 visitors every year and registers annual tourism revenues at over 8 million yuan ($1.23 million).

Tulous in Chuxi village, Longyan city of Fujian province. (Photo/longyan.gov.cn)

Chuxi village, located in Yongding district, Longyan city of Fujian, has over 30 tulou, a traditional earthen house, 10 of which have been recognized as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

For more than 10 years, Yongding district has invested over 800 million yuan in the protection and restoration of earthen building clusters. While allowing residents who lived in the tulou to stay put, the district has revamped uninhabited earthen buildings into exhibition halls or B&Bs.

Besides, Chuxi has built roads, parking lots and tourist service centers, not only attracting a larger number of visitors, but also enabling locals to enjoy the tourism dividends brought from the tulou.

Chuxi village has also exhibited local intangible heritage, including traditional papermaking techniques at the earthen structures so as to enrich travelers’ experience and allow them to learn about local traditions during their trip.

Tulous in Chuxi village, Longyan city of Fujian province. (Photo/CCTV News)

Designed with differed themes, the earthen buildings offer tourists a chance to see local architectural culture, wedding customs, etc., which create a complete cultural tourism route for visitors.

In recent years, over 300,000 people have come from all over China to Chuxi village to learn about local traditions.

The annual income of villagers in Chuxi now exceeds 16,000 yuan, double the amount from 10 years ago.

Tulous in Chuxi village, Longyan city of Fujian province. (Photo/CCTV News)

Local characteristic food, including glutinous rice cakes and boiled salted duck, also appeal to visitors. Meanwhile, the influx of tourists has driven the development of a processing industry for agricultural products in Chuxi village.

Xiayang town, where Chuxi village is located, is now home to 43 agricultural product processing companies. The annual output value of the industrial chain in Xiayang town has reached several hundred million yuan, providing jobs for over 5,000 people.

Specialty products produced in Chuxi village, Longyan city of Fujian province. (Photo/CCTV News)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)