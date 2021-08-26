7th lacquer painting exhibition attracts visitors in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 10:53, August 26, 2021

Visitors watch the lacquer paintings at the 7th lacquer painting exhibition in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, on August 24, 2021. A total of 220 pieces of artworks created both by famous lacquer painting painters and novices debuted at the exhibition. The exhibition will last until August 31. (Photo/ Lu Ming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)