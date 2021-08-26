Home>>
7th lacquer painting exhibition attracts visitors in Fujian
(Ecns.cn) 10:53, August 26, 2021
Visitors watch the lacquer paintings at the 7th lacquer painting exhibition in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, on August 24, 2021. A total of 220 pieces of artworks created both by famous lacquer painting painters and novices debuted at the exhibition. The exhibition will last until August 31. (Photo/ Lu Ming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Nanjing County in Fujian develops tourism industry and local economy in sustainable way
- Seasonal fishing ban lifted in Fujian Province, SE China
- University in Fujian trains many experts of Juncao technology for African countries
- Typhoon Lupit makes second landfall in southeast China's Fujian
- New round of COVID-19 nucleic acid test launched in Xiamen
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.