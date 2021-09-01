Jinjiang City in Fujian sets up in-village vaccination sites

Xinhua) 09:49, September 01, 2021

A medical worker registers information of an old woman who comes to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Neikeng Town in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 31, 2021. To solve the "last mile" problem of COVID-19 vaccination in rural areas, the government of Jinjiang City has recently set up in-village vaccination sites and provided free shuttle buses, making vaccination services more convenient for local villagers especially elderly people. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

