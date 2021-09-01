Home>>
Jinjiang City in Fujian sets up in-village vaccination sites
(Xinhua) 09:49, September 01, 2021
A medical worker registers information of an old woman who comes to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Neikeng Town in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 31, 2021. To solve the "last mile" problem of COVID-19 vaccination in rural areas, the government of Jinjiang City has recently set up in-village vaccination sites and provided free shuttle buses, making vaccination services more convenient for local villagers especially elderly people. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Fall semester begins with sweeping anti-virus measures
- China eases cross-provincial travel restrictions with anti-epidemic measures
- China-Brunei joint venture donates laboratory supplies to help in Brunei's fight against COVID-19
- Blaming China not the answer to COVID-19 origin-tracing: Zimbabwean FM
- China, Sri Lanka to strengthen ties, cooperation on COVID-19 response
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.