China eases cross-provincial travel restrictions with anti-epidemic measures

Xinhua) 09:21, September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Tourism authorities in China have loosened restrictions on cross-provincial group travels for regions with no high or medium-risk areas for COVID-19, but called for strict implementation of precautionary measures.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a renewed guideline for travel agencies on Tuesday allowing tour agencies and online travel enterprises to resume their cross-provincial travel businesses as well as ticket and hotel reservation services in provincial-level regions with no high or medium-risk areas.

Stressing a targeted approach in routine containment work combined with proper emergency response, the guideline noted that in general cases, there should be no "one-size-fits-all" restrictions imposed on relevant sectors.

It, however, emphasized that in provincial-level regions where a new resurgence of COVID-19 cases is reported and areas are designated as high or medium risk, relevant businesses must immediately be suspended.

The guideline also asked travel agencies to carry out proper risk assessments and not to organize trips to areas with high or medium epidemic risks, or receive tourist groups from such areas.

Organizers of group tours should carefully make their travel plans to reduce overcrowding, and should also check the tourists' health codes before departure, the guideline noted.

Face masks are also required on public transport, according to the guideline.

