Schools in China ramp up anti-virus measures while welcoming new semester

Xinhua) 08:28, September 01, 2021

An opening ceremony for the new semester is held at Beijing Primary School Guangwai branch in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2021. Posting one-meter distance signs, putting up infrared thermometers, and setting up temporary observation zones, schools in China are ramping up anti-virus measures while welcoming the fall semester starting from Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

