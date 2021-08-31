Home>>
Over 2.05 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:37, August 31, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.05 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
